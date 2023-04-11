Shred Day Houston: Here’s what you need to know before bringing old documents while helping the community

Tax time is upon us -- and it's a great reminder to keep sensitive information secure. Happening this weekend, you can shred important papers safely and securely. And you can do it for free -- thanks to comerica bank and the houston food bank. April 15, 8am - 4pm. Comerica Mangum Banking Center, 2201 Mangum Road, Houston. This event also will help shred hunger. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site to collect monetary donations (cash, credit card and check), as well as nonperishable food items. The timing of Shred Day Houston on April 15 is critical for two reasons. (1) With the tax deadline a few days after the event, it is a good opportunity to safely discard sensitive paper documents that are no longer needed, (2) The food donations help the Houston Food Bank fill its pantries just before summer-one of the hungriest times for young Houstonians unable to get free meal assistance at school because of summer vacation. Since 2013, Shred Day Houston has securely destroyed and recycled more than 920,000 pounds of paper and provided 313,000 meals for area residents facing hunger.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Tax time is upon us -- and it’s a great reminder to keep sensitive information secure.

KPRC 2 has partnered with Comerica Bank to host the 2023 Comerica Bank Shred Day. This year’s event is set to take place Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Mangum Banking Center, located at 2201 Mangum in northwest Houston. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Comerica Bank, the annual event launched in 2013 with event partner Iron Mountain, helping Houstonians securely destroy and recycle over 920,000 pounds of sensitive paper documents.

As a way to give back, Houstonians can bring two nonperishable foods to the event and all food donations will go towards the Houston Food Bank.

Not sure what documents you can shred? Here’s what you can bring:

Documents containing sensitive info (name, address, social security number, account numbers, etc).

Documents such as utility invoices, bank statements, medical records, credit card offers, tax documents older than seven (7) years

You are not required to remove staples, fasteners or anything attached to your paperwork. However, items such as cardboard, trash, metal rings, folders or binders, and plastic bags are prohibited. To see a list of prohibited items, click here.

IF YOU GO:

Comerica Mangum Banking Center

2201 Mangum Road, Houston

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.