100 workers possibly became sick with fungal infection at Michigan business

Health officials are investigating nearly 100 suspected cases of a potentially severe fungal infection linked to a Michigan paper mill, nearly one month after employees appeared to have “atypical” pneumonia cases.

The investigation began in March after 15 employees of the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill appeared to be sick early in the year, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties said in a release at the time. Testing then revealed that the cases were not pneumonia, but a fungal infection called blastomycosis.

At least 19 cases were confirmed at the paper mill as of Friday, with another 74 probable cases, the public health department said last week.

