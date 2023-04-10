69º

Driver found fatally shot in head by passenger inside crashed truck in east Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Driver shot, killed by passenger inside vehicle on east Beltway (KPRC)

An investigation is underway after a driver was fatally shot by his passenger in northeast Harris County Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and HCSO responded to reports of a shooting on the East Beltway near Garrett Street.

According to Gonzalez, Precinct 3 deputies were monitoring traffic on the Beltway when they noticed what appeared to be a white-colored pickup truck “barreling down” the highway. That vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.

Gonzalez said that deputies approached the vehicle and found a passenger armed with a gun. After following verbal commands from officials, he stepped out of the truck.

That was when Gonzalez said the driver of the truck was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead.

The passenger was detained at the scene for questioning.

Gonzalez did not specify what led to the shooting.

An investigation in this case is ongoing.

