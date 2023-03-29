Man shot to death during possible robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead following a possible robbery and shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday evening.
Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7500 block of Long Point around 7 p.m. and found a man injured.
The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses from the scene allegedly told officers there was a robbery and the man was shot.
