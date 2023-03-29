67º

Local News

Man shot to death during possible robbery in northwest Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, HOUSTON
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – A man is dead following a possible robbery and shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7500 block of Long Point around 7 p.m. and found a man injured.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses from the scene allegedly told officers there was a robbery and the man was shot.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email