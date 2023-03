Overturned truck blocks lanes on Southwest Fwy at 288

HOUSTON – All mainlanes on the Southwest Freeway at SH 288 have been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler tractor trailer, according to TxDOT Houston.

The crash was reported at 9:29 a.m. and only involved one-vehicle, per Houston TranStar.

The heavy truck appeared to be carrying cement blocks. The cause of the crash is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear debris.