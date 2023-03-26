Play ball! Youth baseball league opens for Houston kids in Sunnyside area

HOUSTON – It’s Opening Day -- but not for the Houston Astros yet.

The Astros Foundation and community partners in the Houston area gave kids opportunities to play baseball at no cost at Sunnyside Park.

“We want to make sure that we provide opportunities for kids in all socio-economic, colors, and more in all parts of the city an opportunity to play baseball,” said Paula Harris, Astros Foundation Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs.

Harris said the foundation provided the equipment, uniforms, and the upkeep of city parks.

And the players’ moms approve.

“I think it’s a good experience for the kids. Baseball, it definitely teaches them discipline,” said Ryshenique Eaglin, mom of Thaddeus McDuell.

Those who want to sign up for the South Central Sports Program, click here.