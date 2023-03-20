City of Sugar Land responds to multiple reports of strong odor

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Officials have responded to multiple reports from Sugar Land residents about a strong odor Monday morning.

The city’s fire department EMS has driven in the reported areas to attempt to locate where the smell originated from but was unable to find the source.

On the city’s Facebook post, a resident said she noticed the smell on Sunday evening. Others noted it was a chemical-like odor.

According to city officials, based on the current wind direction and speed, the odor originated from a location outside of Sugar Land.

This is a developing story.