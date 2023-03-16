74º

LIVE

Local News

VIDEO: U.S. releases footage showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

The U.S. military released the newly declassified footage Thursday. Officials told NBC News that Kremlin leadership approved the Russian fighter jet’s aggressive actions.

Patrick Smith, NBC News

Tags: United States, Russia, Black Sea, drone, fighter jet

The U.S. military has released newly declassified video it says shows a Russian fighter jet harassing and colliding with an American drone over the Black Sea.

The footage, released Thursday morning by U.S. European Command and filmed from the drone’s on-board camera, shows a Russian Su-27 jet conducting what the U.S. calls an “unsafe/unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace” earlier this week.

Russia has denied its planes came “into contact” with the drone and said the U.S. was to blame, warning Washington to cease “hostile” surveillance flights near its borders to help Ukraine.

For more, go to NBC News.

The U.S. military released the newly declassified footage Thursday. Officials told NBC News that Kremlin leadership approved the Russian fighter jet’s aggressive actions.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.