VIDEO: U.S. releases footage showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

The U.S. military has released newly declassified video it says shows a Russian fighter jet harassing and colliding with an American drone over the Black Sea.

The footage, released Thursday morning by U.S. European Command and filmed from the drone’s on-board camera, shows a Russian Su-27 jet conducting what the U.S. calls an “unsafe/unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace” earlier this week.

Russia has denied its planes came “into contact” with the drone and said the U.S. was to blame, warning Washington to cease “hostile” surveillance flights near its borders to help Ukraine.

