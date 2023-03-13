4-year-old dead after accidentally shot by 3-year-old in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old child is dead after being accidentally shot by a 3-year-old in northwest Harris County Sunday night, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd. around 7:38 p.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two toddlers were inside the apartment complex when the 3-year-old gained access to a firearm and accidentally shot the 4-year-old. Gonzalez said multiple people were hanging out inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an apt unit at 9955 Bammel North Houston. Preliminary info: two toddlers were inside the unit with other persons. One toddler (3 yrs) gained access to a firearm and unintentionally shot the other (4 yrs). The toddler was pronounced

1/2 pic.twitter.com/AdXDgZ6bzF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 13, 2023

“It appears that one parent thought the other parent was watching the other children, when in fact, the two toddlers were left unsupervised inside the bedroom,” explained Gonzalez. “Family members heard a single gunshot, and they found the small toddler on the floor unresponsive, picked up the gun, secured it at that point, called 911. We arrived, and the 4-year-old has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gonzalez said.

The community is shaken by the incident.

“It is pretty sad to hear a story like this,” said Glenda Velasquez, a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting happened. “I don’t know how to tell my kids, it’s two kids. I can’t believe how the mother feels in this moment. Too sad. It broke everybody’s heart in this apartment, because it’s a lot of kids who go to this school behind this building. It’s too sad. It’s supposed to be spring break, too. Sad to start spring break like this with all the kids.”

The case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff said charges are likely.

“It just seems like another tragic story of a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else, a fatal shot,” Gonzalez said.