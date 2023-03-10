Man shot, killed while escorting woman to vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed while escorting a woman to her vehicle in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported Thursday at 9:55 p.m. in the 6300 block of Rampart Street.

Police said the man, in his mid 50s, was walking the woman to her car when a dark gray sedan drove up and parked. Two men got out of the sedan and approached the man and woman.

The woman told she hid in her vehicle and then heard four to five gunshots. Police said the woman was able to see one of the men before the fled the shooting scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believes the shooting may have been a robbery attempt and investigating for more answers.

The victim’s identity has not been released.