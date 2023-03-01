75º

Eli Lilly caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month, bringing relief for millions

The move puts the drugmaker in line with a popular provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that capped the medication’s cost for seniors on Medicare.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr., NBC News

Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company headquarters in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images) (Cristina Arias, 2020 Cristina Arias)

Eli Lilly will cap the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin at $35 a month, the drugmaker said Wednesday. The move, experts say, could prompt other insulin makers in the U.S. to follow suit.

The change, which Eli Lilly said takes effect immediately, puts the drugmaker in line with a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, which last month imposed a $35 monthly cap on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for seniors enrolled in Medicare.

Insulin makers continue to face pressure from members of Congress and advocacy groups to lower the cost of the lifesaving medication. Insulin costs in the U.S. are notoriously high compared to the costs in other countries; the Rand Corporation, a public policy think tank, estimated that in 2018, the average list price for one vial of insulin in the U.S. was $98.70.

