Kindergartener who brought knife to school says he wanted to stab teachers, other students in the heart

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

SUMTER COUNTY, South Carolina – A South Carolina kindergartner has been charged after police say he carried a seven-inch long knife to his elementary school, stating that he wanted to stab his teachers and other students in the heart.

According to authorities, the child says he was inspired by the horror film character “Chucky”.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say when the 7-year-old was asked why he brought the knife to school, he admitted that he wanted to kill his teachers and other students.

The child is now facing a weapons violation charge for bringing the knife onto school property.

It is unclear if his parents will have to account for his actions.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

