Mother outraged after 9-year-old was attacked on Spring ISD school bus

A parent with a student in Spring ISD is demanding accountability after her son was beaten up on a school bus.

Cell phone video obtained by KPRC 2 shows Derrick Criswell, 9, being attacked by several students last week.

“When I seen the video, my stomach turned knots. I was like, ‘Oh no, ain’t no way this is going to be okay,’” said Criswell’s mother Nakita Tero.

Tero said the incident occurred shortly after her son got on the school bus. She said at least three students were involved.

“When the little girl kicked him, it went from cupcakes flying everywhere to him throwing water, basically engaging but ----like I explained to the school, if they wouldn’t have kicked him, then it would have never happened. It still doesn’t give them the right to attack him the way that they did,” Tero said.

Tero along with activists Quanell X and Candice Matthews visited Spring ISD’s Richey Academy and transportation center Thursday.

They spoke directly with Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa and demanded the district make some changes.

“It is impossible to ask bus drivers to drive the bus and securely get children from school to home and home to school?” Quanell X said. “What we are asking is for an adult to be on the back of the bus and act as a chaperone among the children.”

Hinojosa said the district was looking for ways to improve and keep students safe.

“Thank you for that recommendation, and I can assure you that our board makes that a priority, and we do have specific identified routes, where we do have bus attendants that are there. We do unfortunately have a budget crisis in the schools and so I ask our community, absolutely, speak to our state legislatures we need to look at appropriately funding public education,” Hinojosa said.

Tero said all three children involved in her son’s attack were suspended from riding the bus.