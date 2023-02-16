Victim, deputies use Apple Watch to track stolen vehicle in SE Harris County

Erick Dopp, 43, has been charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft of a motor vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a man’s Apple Watch helped them track his stolen car this week in southeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 2′s Office, the man reported his car stolen from the 11500 block of Grapewood.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the vehicle had been taken by an unknown man who was seen on home surveillance cameras.

The owner of the car told authorities that he was tracking his vehicle with the Apple Watch inside.

Deputies say they were able to utilize the watch and local city cameras to finally track down the stolen vehicle, which was at a motel in the 12000 block of S Sam Houston Pkwy E.

Erick Dopp, 43, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Dopp has since been charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft of a motor vehicle charges.