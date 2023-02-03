Ready to celebrate Black History Month? Here are 3 FREE events hosted by Houston First Corporation that the entire family could enjoy

HOUSTON – Are you ready to celebrate Black History Month?

If you’re looking for things to do, Houston First Corporation (HFC) is sharing its 2023 Black History Month lineup at Avenida Houston.

This year’s programming is set to feature art, music, vendors and activities for all to enjoy for three Saturdays in February, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Plaza at Avenida.

List of events:

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Creole Soul, Blues, R&B and Neo-Soul

Mainstage hosted by Donna Franklin/KTSU 90.9 FM

Live music featuring:

Marium Echo

Shonnie Murrell

Spud Howard

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Michele McKnight

Saturday, Feb. 18 – R&B, Soul and Gospel

Mainstage hosted by Chilly Bill Smith/KTSU 90.9 FM

Live music featuring:

NaKitta Clegg Foxx

Zacardi Cortez

Polo The Vibe

Patrice Dominique

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Madd Hatta

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Neo-Soul, R&B, Zydeco

Mainstage hosted by Donna Franklin and Chilly Bill Smith/KTSU 90.9 FM

Live music featuring:

Cupid

Madicin

Clynese

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Rob

BLCK Market

For the fourth year, HFC is partnering with J.O. Malone, founder of BLCK Market, to present an outdoor market featuring locally black-owned entrepreneurs each Saturday including artists, designers, and business entrepreneurs offering a wide variety of unique and one-of-a-kind products.

Live Entertainment

KTSU 90.9 FM will be hosting the main stage at Avenida Houston which will feature live musical entertainment provided by various local bands with different genres highlighted each Saturday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Also, new this year will be the Vibe Lounge, which will feature some of Houston’s most popular DJs.

Art

A special collection of images by Houston-based artist Sebastien Boncy is on display along Avenida Houston in Partnership Tower, Level 2, South Garage Elevator Lobby.