BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release.

The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills.

How to know if you qualify

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or a legal resident and a resident in Harris, Brazoria or Galveston County.

Applicants must also share a copy of their utility bill with BakerRipley and provide proof of income.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received and could take up to eight weeks to process, according to the company. The assistance funds are paid directly to the utility vendor on the applicant’s behalf.

How to apply

Residents can apply online or download the application through the BakerRipley website. To request an application via mail, please contact the Utility Assistance Hotline at 713-590-2327 or the United Way of Greater Houston Helpline at 211 or 713-957-4357.

For more information on BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program, click here.