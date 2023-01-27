Double jackpot: Houstonians have a chance to win one of 2 largest jackpot prizes in US this Saturday, including Powerball

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday, Nov. 2, Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HOUSTON – This Saturday, Houstonians have a chance to win not just one, but TWO jackpot prizes.

After Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing had no winner, the jackpot rose to $572 million with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million, according to the Texas Lottery.

Meanwhile in Texas, Lotto Texas is offering the second-largest jackpot prize in North America, which rose to $35.5 million with an estimated cash value of $21.7 million.

“We know Texas Lottery players are excited to play for a pair of big jackpot prizes on Saturday night, as the Powerball and Lotto Texas jackpot prizes reign as the top two jackpot prizes currently up for grabs not just in the United States, but in all of North America – and what’s most exciting is that only Texas Lottery players have the chance to win them both on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We realize this is a fun time for our players, but we want to remind them to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The largest prize ever for Powerball was an estimated $2.4 billion, which was won in November by someone in California.

Lotto Texas had his largest jackpot in June 2004, with an estimated $145 million dollar prize. The winning ticket was sold in El Paso.

Both drawings are scheduled for Saturday -- with the Powerball drawing scheduled for 9 p.m. Central, and Lotto Texas at 10 p.m. Central.