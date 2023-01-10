VIDEO: Person of interest sought after cashing lottery ticket that was stolen during robbery

Person of interest who cash a lottery ticket that was taken in a robbery at 2600 S. Ritchey Street.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a person of interest who cashed a lottery ticket hours after it was stolen during a robbery in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The robbery was reported on Oct. 20, 2022, at around 2:30 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 2600 block of South Ritchey Street.

Police said a man walked into the store and, at first, acted like a customer. He proceeded to make a purchase but then reached over the counter and forcibly removed the money from the cash register. The man then fled the scene in a Pontiac four-door sedan an unknown direction.

At around 7 a.m., surveillance video captured a woman who walked into a convenience store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street, in southeast Houston.

Police said the woman walked up to the counter and cashed a lottery ticket, which was stolen during the robbery. She was seen leaving the business in a Pontiac four-door sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stopper at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.