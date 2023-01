KATY, Texas – More than 100 CrossFit athletes came to Katy to compete in the 7th Annual KTX Games at the KTX Fit’s facility in Katy.

According to a news release, the competition consisted of 25, four-person teams.

The athletes were challenged on their strength, speed, and endurance with overhead lifts, box jumps, pull-ups and more.

Those in attendance say the energy was electrifying as the athletes were cheered on by over 500 spectators.