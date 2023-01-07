‘This was not an accidental shooting’: 6-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher injured in elementary classroom shooting

VIRGINIA – A 6-year-old who police say opened fired in a Virginia classroom and seriously injured a teacher was in custody Friday, police said.

“This was not an accidental shooting,” Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said. No students were injured in the afternoon shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, police said in a statement.

The shooting happened in a first-grade classroom, and the child and teacher, who knew each other, were apparently alone, Drew said at an evening news conference.

