Kevin McCarthy elected speaker of the House following tension on the floor

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Rep.-elect Bruce Westerman (R-AR) (R) shakes hands with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy beat back a conservative rebellion and won election as the 54th speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a chaotic confrontation on the House floor between his allies and his far-right opponents and ending four days of deadlock.

The California Republican’s narrow victory came on the 15th ballot — the fifth-longest speaker vote in American history by number of ballots and the longest such vote in 164 years.

McCarthy received more votes than he needed to win the coveted gavel, with his most vocal opponents voting present. All Democrats rallied behind their nominee, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

