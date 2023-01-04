19-year-old shot during purchase arranged through Snapchat in Fort Bend County neighborhood, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. at Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane.

Deputies said the 19-year-old along with a 16-year-old passenger drove to the location to complete a purchase they arranged on Snapchat. At some point, shots were fired and the 19-year-old was struck in the shoulder.

According to deputies, the teens tried to drive off but crashed into a nearby power pole.

The shooting is under investigation.