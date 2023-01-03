Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.

The Houston Police Department said via news release that patrol officers responded to the shooting and learned Andrus had been shot and transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation, police said, indicated a woman and Andrus were arguing over a personal matter. During the argument, police said Andrus shot at the woman, but she was not struck. The woman then shot Andrus at least once, police said.

After consult with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Andrus was subsequently charged.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.