59º

Local News

HCSO: Wingstop employee found shot, killed inside his vehicle in west Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston, Harris County, Shooting
Investigation underway after a Wingstop employee was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound, deputies say (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car late Friday night in west Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Fry Road near Keith Harrow near Katy at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim’s friend told deputies that the victim, who appeared to be a Wingstop employee, was supposed to go to a party after his work shift, but did not show up.

That was when, deputies said, the friend went to the Wingstop location where the victim reportedly worked at, and found him slumped over in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said two shell casings were found near the victim’s body.

At this time, investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email