HCSO: Wingstop employee found shot, killed inside his vehicle in west Harris County

Investigation underway after a Wingstop employee was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car late Friday night in west Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Fry Road near Keith Harrow near Katy at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim’s friend told deputies that the victim, who appeared to be a Wingstop employee, was supposed to go to a party after his work shift, but did not show up.

That was when, deputies said, the friend went to the Wingstop location where the victim reportedly worked at, and found him slumped over in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said two shell casings were found near the victim’s body.

At this time, investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.