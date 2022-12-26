60º

Four substations attacked in Washington state, leaving thousands without power

Power appears to have been restored to many of those left in the dark after electricity infrastructure in the Tacoma area was vandalized.

Dennis Romero and Antonio Planas, NBC NEWS

Four electricity substations in the Tacoma, Washington, area were attacked Sunday, affecting thousands of customers, authorities said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department described the early morning attacks on two Tacoma Public Utilities substations and a Puget Sound Energy facility as acts of vandalism, with those responsible unidentified.

“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

