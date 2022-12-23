Samsung recalls more than 600,000 washing machines after reported injuries, saying machines pose fire hazard

Samsung images of the recalled washing machines via the Consumer Product Safety Commission, as shared on Dec. 22, 2022.

HOUSTON – Samsung said Wednesday that it is recalling about 663,500 of its top-load washers, saying the machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall comes after Samsung said three people reported injuries due to smoke inhalation. The company said it has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage.

This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer. The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:

Model Number: WA49B5105AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H

Model Number: WA49B5105AW/US

Serial Number Range: 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D

Model Number: WA49B5205AW/US

Serial Number Range: 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W

Model Number: WA50B5100AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B

Model Number: WA50B5100AW/US

Serial Number Range: 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F

Model Number: WA51A5505AC/US

Serial Number Range: 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F

Model Number: WA51A5505AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L

Model Number: WA51A5505AW/US

Serial Number Range: 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W

Model Number: WA52A5500AC/US

Serial Number Range: 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X

Model Number: WA52A5500AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y

Model Number: WA52A5500AW/US

Serial Number Range: 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y

Model Number: WA54A7305AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T

Model Number: WA55A7300AE/US

Serial Number Range: 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z

Model Number: WA55A7700AV/US

Serial Number Range: 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

If you have one of these washing machines, the company said people should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here.

#Recall: @SamsungUS top-load super speed washing machines can short-circuit and overheat; Fire hazard; 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires. Three cases of smoke inhalation. Get free software repair. Full notice: https://t.co/0RedjszU8L pic.twitter.com/EO1qB55kh8 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 22, 2022

“All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet,” the company said in its information about the recall. “Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.”

“Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.”

The washing machines were made in the United States and distributed by Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, N.J.