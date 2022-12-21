55º

Caught on camera: Man captured on video stealing baby Jesus from Nativity scene in North Texas

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole baby Jesus from a local Nativity scene early Saturday morning.

Sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., an unknown man in a gray shirt and blue jeans took baby Jesus from the Nativity scene at at Sundance Square and fled the area in a tan or silver SUV, officials said.

“Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square,” Fort Worth PD said in a post on social media.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-3956.

