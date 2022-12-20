Search underway for missing inmate sentenced to 24 years at Beaumont prison, TDCJ says

BEAUMONT, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they are searching for an out-of-place inmate at the Stiles Unit maximum security prison in Beaumont.

Zachary Myrick, 42, was reported missing during a routine count, officials said. The staff is actively working to clear the prison and surrounding grounds fully, according to TDCJ.

According to authorities, Myrick was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Harris County and sentenced to 24 years on April 8, 2009.

Myrick is approximately 5′8″ and 162 lbs. He was last seen in a white TDCJ uniform.

The public is asked to contact the Office of Inspector General’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-832-8477or local law enforcement.