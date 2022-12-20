‘I have a lot of emotions’: Army veteran paired with service dog to help him cope with PTSD

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 first featured Kirby, deemed the Texans pup, during a puppy bowl segment in February.

But now, thanks to a sponsorship with the Houston Texans and Kroger, Kirby is being trained to be a service dog. But before that, Kirby had to take a break to hit the puppy gridiron for a feature on Animal Planet.

On Sunday, the now-famous pup got to meet the army veteran he will soon be going on with to help serve.

“A lot of emotions. A lot of emotions. It’s a blessing. I knew it was meant to be,” said Sergeant Major (Ret.) Kevin Bittenbender.

Sgt. Bittenbender shared what it was like meeting Kirby during the Texans game at NRG.

“It took me eight years to finally go talk to someone,” Bittenbender said.

Bittenbender said he suffers from PTSD and also admitted it took him some time to come to terms with that conclusion. He said he developed it after serving in the US Army for 34 years, during which he was deployed several times during Operation Enduring Freedom.

In addition to needing a lower left leg amputation due to combat service and burn pit exposure in Afghanistan, Bittenbender also deals with emotional scars that run deep.

“I have survivor’s guilt. I lost three great friends of mine in Afghanistan. With that, I struggle with it on a daily basis,” he said.

Bittenbender applied for a service dog six months ago to help him with his day-to-day life.

“I have a hard time, especially in public. I’m hoping Kirby will help me out with that and be a conduit, providing me with more social ability to be social, ya know?” Bittenbender explained.

To be chosen as America’s Vet Dogs’ latest recipient, he calls it a blessing.

As for other veterans and first responders going through a difficult time.. he said it’s important to speak up and be heard.

“In the military, I think we are some of the best actors and actresses. We put up this front and this armor and it’s tough to shed that armor. We don’t want to show weakness, but it’s ok. If you have a fellow veteran, reach out to them and let them know you got their six... you have their back and it’s ok to talk with you and share with you what they need to get off their chest,” Bittenbender said.

Bittenbender will go through his own training to learn Kirby’s commands and then Kirby will join the whole family at their home in Pennsylvania.

“Like I said, I’m really open to beginning this journey with Kirby,” he said.