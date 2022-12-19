50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Stolen car, Shenandoah Police Department
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County.

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45.

Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The quick pursuit ended in the 7700 blocks of State Highway 75 after the suspect vehicle’s front right tire was deflated by a spike strip, police say.

Officers say the driver was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading with a motor vehicle, and an active warrant through the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for Aggravated Robbery.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter