Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County.

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45.

Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The quick pursuit ended in the 7700 blocks of State Highway 75 after the suspect vehicle’s front right tire was deflated by a spike strip, police say.

Officers say the driver was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading with a motor vehicle, and an active warrant through the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for Aggravated Robbery.