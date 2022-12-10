Man could spend life behind bars after FBI, HPD say he targeted trans people on dating app then assaulted them

HOUSTON – The FBI and Houston police are working together to find more victims in targeted attacks against transgender people.

Authorities say Salih Ali Alhemoud would allegedly set up fake dates through the Grindr dating app, and then assault the unsuspecting victims in their homes.

Kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, committing a hate crime are all offenses that Alhemoud has been federally charged with. His alleged actions could land him in prison for life.

Despite all the strides made with LGBTQ+ rights, staff at The Montrose Center say violent crimes against trans people have been increasing over the years.

“This is something that’s really concerning for us,” said Austin Davis Ruiz, Communications and Marketing Manager for The Montrose Center. “We’ve seen an instance of a young man targeting individuals on a gay dating app called Grindr.”

Officials say on one of the occasions, 28-year-old Alhemoud set up a date with a trans woman back on Aug. 29.

Once at her home he allegedly tried to rob her, hit her with a pistol, stomp on her face and chest, and told her she was going to die while calling her a demon amongst other homosexual slurs. Investigators say he attributed his behavior to religion.

“From 2017 to 2021, there was a 93% increase in violent crime against the trans community, and oftentimes, it’s trans women of color that are being targeted,” Ruiz said.

“It’s terrifying,” said Eden Rose Torres, who is trans. She says she too has been a victim of transgender hatred.

“I met up with a guy,” she said. “I went to his house. We had a very lovely evening. [Then] at the end of the night he decided something triggered him, so he locked me in his apartment. He physically assaulted me.”

Torres says she was able to escape after de-escalating the situation.

Amid increased violence towards LGBTQ+ people like the recent nightclub shooting in Colorado, clubs in Montrose like Ripcord, which is hosting its 40th-anniversary bash this weekend, have ramped up safety measures.

“We have more security, we have door staff, we have daily checkups on bags as well when they do the walk-in,” said Ripcord Assistant Manager Piero Arevalo.

Another safety tip is if you’re going on a date you should let someone you trust know the details.

For now, Alhemoud is behind bars, but investigators believe there may be more victims out there.

If that applies to you or someone you know, you are urged to call the FBI Houston field office at (713) 693-5000.