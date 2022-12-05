Highway 6 in Santa Fe shut down in both directions due to water main break, TxDOT says

SANTA FE, Texas – A water main break has shut down both directions of Highway 6 and Warpath Avenue in Santa Fe, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation.
According to TxDOT in a tweet, the turn lanes in both directions were affected.
Crews are onsite assisting with traffic control as repairs are being made.
TxDOT says crews working with Verizon were installing a fiber optic cable when they hit the water main.
TxDOT says repairs may take up to 24 hours. Drivers are expected to face delays in the area.
GALVESTON COUNTY: SH 6 turn lanes in both directions at Warpath/ Avenue T in Santa Fe, Texas are closed due to watermain break. TxDOT crews onsite to assist with traffic control until repairs are made. pic.twitter.com/DgB3lC549D— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 5, 2022