Highway 6 in Santa Fe shut down in both directions due to water main break, TxDOT says

SANTA FE, Texas – A water main break has shut down both directions of Highway 6 and Warpath Avenue in Santa Fe, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT in a tweet, the turn lanes in both directions were affected.

Crews are onsite assisting with traffic control as repairs are being made.

TxDOT says crews working with Verizon were installing a fiber optic cable when they hit the water main.

TxDOT says repairs may take up to 24 hours. Drivers are expected to face delays in the area.