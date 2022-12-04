Man shot, killed during possible gathering inside rental home at Houston’s south side, police say

Investigation underway after a man was shot and killed inside a rental home at Houston's south side.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found killed inside a rental home at Houston’s south side where police say a gathering took place early Sunday.

According to HPD’s Lt. I. Izaguirre, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Bowen Street near Glenrose at around 3:30 a.m.

Izaguirre said officers met with a neighbor in the area who reported hearing gunshots at a home nearby.

As officers arrived at the home where it was believed the shooting took place, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a gathering of some kind took place inside the home before the shooting. It was unclear what led to it at this time.

Police do not have any suspect information, as multiple people reportedly fled the home before officers arrived.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.