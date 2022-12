PARADISE, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 7-year-old last seen Wednesday evening in Paradise, Texas, near Wise County.

Athena Strand was last seen wearing a gray and black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans with flowers on front pockets and brown boots.

Authorities believe Athena may be in danger.

Authorities have not named a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on Athena’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.