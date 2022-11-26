Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year.

According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.

The group is more than halfway through its series of events for this season, however, there are several left for you to participate in while gift donations continue.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, underserved families will have the opportunity to take FREE portraits in downtown Houston.

Watch the video below for a glimpse of what participants can expect.

“Extraordinary obstacles demand extraordinary approaches. Color Box, the flagship initiative of CoolxDad, will setup photo booths for family portraits around the country so families can see and feel what they have created and not what is pulling them apart. Stefano Harney and Fred Moten, outline the importance of “renewing our habits of assembly”, or rejecting the current cultural norm of “individuation over community.” By always putting community first, we develop and prioritize ways of being that ensure equity and opportunity are trickling down to our most vulnerable community members,” their website read.

The event is open to the public and will take place between the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sanman Studios, 1109 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002.

Additionally, on Dec. 8, members of the organization invite the public to help wrap donated gifts for underserved kids from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston located at 5216 Montrose Boulevard in Houston.

CoolxDad’s mission:

”According to the U.S. Census Bureau, out of 19.7 million African-American and Latinx children in the country, more than one in four live without a father in the home. CoolxDad’s mission is to combat the epidemic of fatherlessness in American households by providing opportunities for men of color to engage in their families and communities. In pursuit of that goal, CoolxDad curates family-focused events and organizes community service initiatives. Each year, Color Box is one of the organization’s most impactful programs.”