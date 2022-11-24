Residents at Pasadena apartment complex forced to go without heat, hot water for Thanksgiving

Dozens of residents living at a Pasadena apartment complex said they are heading into Thanksgiving without heat or hot water.

William Carpenter lives in one of the Sycamore Gardens Apartment units that doesn’t have running hot water. He said he’s had to boil water for the last three weeks.

“Even to take a bath. The simplistic things,” Carpenter said.

He said there’s been long stretches in the past where the hot water didn’t work.

The boiler connected to his building is broken among other things if you ask other residents like Karen Nollman.

“Yesterday, they turned everybody’s gas off, and now we can’t cook Thanksgiving dinner,” Nollman said. “We can’t do nothing. We tell them about it, and they act like they don’t know.”

A lock could be visible on the CenterPoint Energy gas main connected to the building. Nollman said she’s used to not having heat because it hasn’t worked since she moved in March of 2021.

“When we switched companies, they were supposed to fix it and never did. Now, we have another owner and it’s been going on and on,” she said. “They told us they’re gonna fix stuff and they haven’t.”

An inspector with the Pasadena Health Department visited the property Wednesday morning and gave the owners ten days to fix plumbing gas and hot water issues that are not up to code with city ordinance.

A leasing office employee wouldn’t talk on camera but told KPRC 2 behind closed doors that they took over the property three months ago and are working to address the issues they inherited from the previous owner. They said they hope the new boiler will arrive by early next week.

The employee also said they’re working with the energy company to try to remove the lock on the meter.