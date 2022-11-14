Man shot, killed at north Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 905 Cypress Station Dr. around 1:12 a.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located the victim outside of an apartment.

One person is currently being questioned in the shooting, according to investigators.

KPRC 2 will provide more details and updates as they become available.