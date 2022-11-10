Jennifer Aniston reveals she tried IVF, but has no regrets now that ‘the ship has sailed’

FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards on Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. Aniston is among the celebrities taking part in an Aug. 20 virtual reading of the script for 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High" as an online fundraiser. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jennifer Aniston said in a new interview she has “zero regrets” after going through in vitro fertilization, all while coping with intense media scrutiny about whether she wanted to have children.

Aniston, 53, best known as Rachel Green in the hit NBC sitcom “Friends” and currently starring in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” sat down for a raw interview with Allure. She said that in her “late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s---” that no one knew about.

She then revealed she had attempted in vitro fertilization during that time.

