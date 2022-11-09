Election Day: First set of Harris County election results will drop at 8 p.m.

HARRIS COUNTY – The first Harris County election results are expected to be released at 8:00 p.m.

The results will be from 29% of registered voters who cast a ballot in person or by mail.

When the polls close, now an hour later at 8 p.m., following a ruling by a judge, ballots and voting equipment from Election Day polling locations will start being delivered to NRG Arena, which is serving as the central count for Harris County.

“Be patient with us. It is a big county and we’ve increased the number of polling locations to increase access for all of our voters,” said Nadia Hakim, a spokesperson for Harris County Elections.

The first results from Election Day voters are expected to drop at 8 p.m. and every hour after that as counting continues.

“Our priority is accuracy over speed,” Hakim said. “We want to make sure everything’s being processed accurately - we’re going through the processes and procedures exactly as stated.”

Elections officials warned it could be 2 a.m. before all Harris County Election Day ballots are counted, but it’s unclear how that timeline could change based on the polling hours extension.