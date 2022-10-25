53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play

The man's truck was found miles away from where his family lives

CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov.

The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play.

On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who haven’t seen or heard from him since Oct. 16.

“Very suspicious circumstances,” said Tim Kean who is the Chief Deputy at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

Yockov’s gray 2000 GMC Sierra truck was found days after he vanished in Cleveland, which is about 25 miles from where his family says he lives.

That discovery only leads to more questions about his whereabouts.

“There’s been a lot of parts stripped off the vehicle, but I can’t go into much detail into what we’re finding in the vehicle,” Kean said.

Investigators and Yockov’s family believed he may have been harmed.

“When we saw the closet, we knew he was robbed and his safe was cut open. We knew foul play was definitely involved,” said Yockov’s mother-in-law, Darlene Skinner.

As loved ones brace for news of his whereabouts, they’re reflecting on his life.

“(He was) Kind and caring. He was a good man. He was a good father, hard worker and he loved his family,” Skinner said.

Yockov is described as a 53-year-old man stabing six feet tall and weighing 145 pounds.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s office at 936-653-5058 or 911.