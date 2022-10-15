Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.

Steven Saunders lives in the same neighborhood. He said he first noticed there were issues on Monday morning.

Residents reported as many as seven gas leaks just this week.

“The water [is] going out, the power going [is] out and the gas is going out that many times shouldn’t be happening especially when they came out and marked the lines,” said resident Steven Saldana.

Brandon Saunders said he got a boil water notice.

“I received a notice on the door saying we had to boil our water, and we were already using it,” said Saunders.

KPRC reached out to AT&T to see if there were aware of the issues.

We obtained this statement:

“Our goal is to minimize the impact on residents before, during, and after construction related to our network expansion. Damage can occur for a number of reasons, from contractor error to locates not being accurate. Public utility locates are marked by a third party. Our contractors are trained to obtain proper permitting, follow local construction codes, and abide by rules governing rights-of-way and property easements. We review performance with our contractors performing the work.”

Centerpoint Energy said they were looking into the gas leaks and outages and had issued a record of warning to the contractors responsible.