Student with learning disabilities claims teacher ‘hurt him’ after doctors say his arm was broken in 4 places; Family, civil rights leaders demand justice

HOUSTON – The parents of a student in the Special Education program at an IDEA Public School says they demand justice after their child’s arm was reportedly broken by a teacher during class.

According to the student’s mother, the doctor says her child’s arm was broken in four different places.

She says her son’s teacher called her to report of the incident, although, she had no idea of the severity.

When the mother talked to the teacher on the phone, she says he stated that he believed the child’s arm was broken, however, when she arrived on the campus, the school nurse informed her that the child’s arm was not broken and that he would be OK.

The mother of the student says she decided to get a second opinion and took her child to the hospital where X-Rays revealed the extent of his injuries.

“I just want justice for my baby,” his mother stated. “I don’t think that it’s right. He came to school. Nothing was wrong with him. So, I don’t know. I got so many different stories, so I don’t know exactly what happened. But, I just want justice for my son.”

During a news conference on Wednesday, the National Minister of Politics for the new Black Panther Nation Dr. Candice Matthews stood alongside the family and civil rights leader Quanell X and made their demands known.

They are demanding that one, staff members dealing with kids receive training on proper restraints for students; two, charges be filed on those involved; and three, the teacher and school nurse be fired.

“This is unacceptable. We do not send our kids to school to come back with their arm broken in four places,” Matthews said. “We do not send our children to school for them to come here and not to be safe.”

Following the news conference, the student’s parents, Matthews, and others tried to speak with an administrator inside the building, however, the school was then placed on lockdown due to their efforts.

“Now, they put the school on lockdown, all because we want to know why y’all abused this baby in this school. Why’d you break this baby’s arm in four places,” Matthews said as they walked away from the campus. “Why’d you lie to the mother and said that the little boy’s arm wasn’t broken? Now, you want to put the school on lockdown because we want transparency. We want accountability and answers. Well, we’re going to see what the state of Texas is going to say about this.”

