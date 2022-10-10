Driver sought after man struck, killed while crossing North Freeway in north Harris County, police say

HOUSTON – A cash reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run collision on Sept. 24 in north Harris County, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

The crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. when the vehicle struck Humberto Coronado Olvera as he was crossing the freeway eastbound in the 9400 block of North Freeway, according to Houston police.

The vehicle fled and left Olvera suffering from major injuries, which resulted in his death, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.