Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say

A man who was pushing a shopping cart is killed by an oncoming vehicle, according to HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.

Deputies said a woman driving a Hyundai SUV was traveling eastbound on FM 529, when at some point she struck the man.

Another vehicle, an Infiniti Q50, struck the man’s shopping cart.

The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene without rendering aid to the man, according to deputies, while the driver of the Infiniti stayed at the scene and called authorities.

The man died at the scene.

Deputies said the woman driving the Hyundai was later brought back to the crash scene by family members, where she was taken into custody.

She is expected to face charges for failure to stop and render aid, according to deputies.

Both drivers did not show signs of intoxication.