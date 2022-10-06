Gunman killed by police after shooting 4 people, killing 1 in Baytown, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A gunman was reportedly shot and killed by police Wednesday night after he was said to have murdered one man and injured three more by gunfire during a shooting spree in Baytown.

Here’s what happened:

According to Baytown police, the initial shooting took place after the gunman reportedly got into an argument with a man and a woman who were sitting in a vehicle.

Officers say at some point during that argument, the gunman shot the male victim in the head and also shot the woman. The man was pronounced deceased and the woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Moments later, while the suspect and victims were still at that scene, an innocent bystander drove by and apparently attempted to see what was going on. The gunman then reportedly opened fire on that bystander, also injuring her.

Police say the suspect fled that scene and sometime after, got into another argument with a man who was also unrelated to the initial shooting scenes.

That’s when officers say the gunman then opened fire on that innocent man. That victim has since been taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

When officers located the suspect, he allegedly opened fire on police. Officers say they returned fire and ultimately killed that gunman.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.