Several people rescued, taken to hospital after 2 boats crash head-on in Lake Conroe, TPWD says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Officials say more than 10 people had to be rescued Saturday evening after two boats crashed head-on in Lake Conroe.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the collision happened around 5:15 p.m. in Rush Creek.

TPWD officials say two pontoon boats, one carrying 10 passengers and the other with three onboard, hit each other head-on.

Authorities say the crash caused one woman to go overboard from the boat. When she was located, officials say her body was initially found unresponsive. Medics at the scene say she regained a pulse and they were able to take her to HCA Conroe where she remains in intensive care.

Additionally, two other females were taken to the hospital for lacerations on their legs.