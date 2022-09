CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Coolio performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Rapper Coolio, known for hits including “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed Wednesday evening.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

The entertainer, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had a music career that spanned more than three decades.

