Man arrested after spotted carrying weapon on elementary school grounds, Deer Park officials say

DEER PARK, Texas – A man who was seen with a gun on an elementary school campus was arrested by police, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

Brendan Ladd, 21, was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon in prohibited places.

According to police, calls came in Tuesday after a man wearing all black, with a Russian Makarov pistol strapped in a holster, was seen walking past the entrance of Deer Park Elementary.

Police intervened and approached Ladd on a pathway on the north side of the building, which wraps around to the playground.

Ladd was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

A police spokesperson said they do not feel he had any intent to harm anyone, but stress that carrying a gun on school property is not allowed. Campus cameras show that he has been on the premises with the gun at least twice.

Deer Park Elementary Principal Whitney Rich sent the following statement to parents and guardians about the incident:

“I am writing to inform you about an incident that took place near our school today. The safety of our students and employees is our highest priority, and with that in mind, our school was placed on a precautionary shelter-in-place order earlier today while police responded to the situation.

“At about 11 a.m., one of our office team members reported seeing an individual on the north side of the building who appeared to be carrying a firearm. She informed the School Resource Officer, who immediately approached the man outside. He cooperated with the officer, and based on their exchange, police do not believe the man had any ill intent. He surrendered his weapon to police and was detained.

“Even though the man walked across the campus property, he never approached any students or employees. Still, under the Texas Penal Code, citizens are prohibited from carrying firearms on the premises of a school, including any grounds or buildings where a school activity is taking place.

“Thankfully, there was never an immediate danger to our school, and the impact on our instructional program was minimal. I’m proud of how quickly our team responded, and we appreciate the continued support of the Deer Park Police Department.”