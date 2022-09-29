Investigation underway after man’s body was found in dumpster outside Galveston middle school, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a dumpster outside a middle school in Galveston, according to the local police department.

Galveston police responded to Austin Middle School at 9:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports about the find.

The man’s identity has not yet been released and the cause of death is not known at this time.

Galveston Independent School District said the investigation does not include its students or staff members and normal school operations are not impacted.

Galveston ISD released the following statement:

“Galveston Police Department is currently conducting an ongoing investigation outside of Austin Middle School. The investigation does not include GISD students or staff members, and normal school operations are not affected. Parents of Austin Middle School students have been notified.

“GISD Police Chief Josette Rivas is working with local law enforcement authorities as the investigation is occurring on district property.

“We will provide additional information and updates as necessary when it becomes available.”

The Galveston Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident to call the Galveston Police Department non-emergency at 409-765-3702 or call the Galveston Crimes Stoppers at 409-765-8477.