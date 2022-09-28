VIDEO: 5 suspects wanted after stealing generators out hardware store in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five men who they say worked together to steal a generator out of a store in southwest Houston last week.

According to the Houston Police Department, three men walked into a hardware store located in the 4800 block of Willowbend around 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 16.

HPD video shows two of those men immediately walking toward the generators, and without hesitation, rolling the pieces of machinery out of the store.

Video then shows the men trying to load the stolen generator into the back of a Toyota Tundra as employees attempted to stop them.

Investigators said during the exchange between the suspects and the employees, one of the men threatened an employee by saying he had a gun.

HPD’s robbery division said while outside, two additional men joined the original three suspects and were able to get one of the generators onto the truck.

The five suspects then fled the location in a Toyota Tundra and a gray four-door sedan.

Generators can range from $275 to more than $16,000, according to Forbes.com.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.